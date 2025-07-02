Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Gonzalo thrilled to prove Real Madrid matchwinner against Juventus
Gonzalo Garcia was left proud proving the matchwinner for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup round of 16 triumph against Juventus.

The young striker scored the only goal of the tie after being setup by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gonzalo said afterwards: “Coming off to a standing ovation is an incredible feeling.

"I felt a great deal of emotion and joy. I'm delighted with the goal, but I'm even happier with the victory and the way the team worked. We fought until the end and I'm pleased to get through to the quarter-finals. 

“I saw Trent's great ball in from the wing and I saw (Toni) Rüdiger couldn't get to it. I said this is mine and I threw myself at it. It doesn't matter if I scored it with my head, my knee or whatever. I'll remember the joy I felt at that moment and scoring one more goal with this shirt. I'm delighted.”

 

Raul comparisons

On his tournament form, Gonzalo said: "I'm very pleased with the three goals and the assist, but it's not worth anything.

"The most important thing is that as a team we've shown great attitude and hard work. It showed today and that's what gave us the victory and the passage to the quarter-finals."

Gonzalo has been likened to Real Madrid legend Raul by coach Xabi Alonso and he added: “It's a great compliment. For me, it's really something. I had the opportunity to share two years with him as coach and he has taught me a lot. To be compared to him is beyond flattering.”

