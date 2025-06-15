Real Madrid eye free transfer raid for another Liverpool defender

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Ibrahima Konate's contract situation at Liverpool after already signing Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old is about to enter the last season of his current contract with Liverpool with no progress over talks for a new deal.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid are keen on re-creating the deal that brought Alexander-Arnold to the club.

Madrid have been interested in Konate for some time now with reports of their interesting starting at the back end of last season.

Xabi Alonso’s side are keen on signing new defenders to help rejuvenate their aging backline having already secured the signing of Dean Huijsen.