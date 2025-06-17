Alexander-Arnold impresses in Real Madrid training: Physically, he is like a beast!

Real Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly impressed in his opening training sessions with the side.

The England international has been taking part in Madrid's preparations for their upcoming Club World Cup games over the past week which has included training with the first team who welcomed him with open arms. The 26-year-old joined for a fee of £8.4Mso that he could play the entirety of the tournament, which has one of the biggest prize pools in sporting history.

Advertisement Advertisement

Madrid gets its campaign under way with a game against Al Hilal on Wednesday and ahead of the clash, Spanish outlet AS has reported that one insider at the club has stated that "physically, he (Alexander-Arnold) is like a beast." AS journalist Sergio Lopez wrote that his arrival has stunned a lot of players due to his sheer quality.

"His job is to improve his defense, his duels, his one-on-ones. But on everything else, there's absolute unanimity: he's leaving his teammates, the staff, and those who've seen him in his first few days, speechless.

"Trent has arrived like a rocket. He'll be the starting right back in the tournament, there's no doubt about it. And in the medium term, a spectacular showdown with Carvajal is expected. Because a Galactico has arrived. It's a reality. He's making an impact."

Los Blancos are likely to start Alexander-Arnold alongside former Premier League rival Dean Huijsen this week as they aim to start their Club World Cup with a bang. Alexander-Arnold seems to have fit right in under manager Xabi Alonso and could prove to be one of the best pieces of business this summer if his first few training sessions are anything to go by.