LaLiga kickstarts summer market: Top 10 deals so far

The LaLiga summer transfer market opened on July 1 and already clubs have been active. Here are ten of the biggest deals so far involving Spanish clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

One of the biggest acquisitions in all of world football this summer has been Real Madrid’s capture of English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. After spending his entire career so far at Liverpool, the 26-year-old felt it was time for a new challenge and decided to bring his incredible offensive skills to the Bernabéu. Already he has been able to represent his new team at the Club World Cup, where he has been catching the eye.

Alberto Moleiro joins Villarreal LaLiga

Even though UD Las Palmas suffered relegation last season, Alberto Moleiro stood out positively on an individual level. The 21-year-old winger scored six goals for the Canary Islanders, so several clubs were willing to offer him the chance to stay in LALIGA EA SPORTS. Ultimately, he accepted the offer of Villarreal CF, where he’ll link up with their wide array of attacking talents.

FC Barcelona have a new goalkeeper, having signed the extremely talented Joan García. By depositing the 24-year-old’s release clause, Los Azulgranas were able to prize Joan García away from city rivals RCD Espanyol. Given that he made a league-high 145 saves last season, the Catalan player certainly knows how to save his team at the back.

One of Real Madrid’s priorities this summer was to strengthen their defence and they’ve signed centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth as part of this mission. The 20-year-old has already made three appearances for the Spanish national team and arrives in the Spanish capital with huge potential.

Jutgla in a Barca shirt LaLiga

As RC Celta prepare to return to Europe in 2025/26, they’ve added depth in attack by bringing in Ferran Jutglà. The 26-year-old Spanish centre-forward was in high demand, after scoring 40 goals for Club Brugge in 148 appearances, but it was the Galician club who won the race for his signature.

Álvaro Valles didn’t play at all last season, but Real Betis know how good the goalkeeper is given that he came through their academy several years ago. He then made a name for himself at UD Las Palmas and now, at the age of 27, Valles is returning to the Andalusian capital to compete for the starting goalkeeping job at Los Verdiblancos.

Roberto Fernández (RCD Espanyol)

After arriving on loan at RCD Espanyol halfway through last season, Roberto Fernández helped Los Pericos to avoid relegation with his six league goals. Aware of the importance of the 22-year-old forward, the Catalan club turned his loan deal from SC Braga into a permanent move.

Franco Mastantuono is the latest talent to emerge from Argentina, and Real Madrid swooped in to secure his signature. Mastantuono doesn’t turn 18 until later this summer, but the creative talent has already caught the eye with his performances in midfield for River Plate. He has even made his debut for the national team and it’ll be fascinating to follow his rise with the Spanish giants.

Natan joins Real Betis outright LaLiga

After spending last season on loan at Real Betis from Napoli, centre-back Natan has been signed to a permanent deal and is staying at the Andalusian club. At the age of 24, Natan is only just entering his prime and already showed last season how solid he can be, and how he can also bring the ball out from the back.

Athletic Club have added depth on the wings with the acquisition of Robert Navarro, following the expiry of his RCD Mallorca contract. The 23-year-old used to play for Athletic Club’s Basque rivals Real Sociedad, and is now back in the Basque Country to offer Ernesto Valverde an extra option in the Bilbao club’s attack.