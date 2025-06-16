Tennis star Alcaraz praises Alexander-Arnold’s Spanish at Real Madrid unveiling

Tribal Football
Pictured: carlos alcaraz
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz praised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Spanish skills, hinting at a possible future collaboration with the defender.

The Englishman was officially introduced as a Los Blancos player last week at Real Madrid City, the club’s cutting-edge training ground. 

During the ceremony, the full-back impressed fans by delivering his entire speech fluently in Spanish, instantly winning over the Madrid supporters.

Alcaraz told BBC Sport: "If I meet him one day I'm going to speak with him in Spanish. His Spanish is pretty, pretty good. 

"It surprised me when I heard it. It's not easy when you're standing in front of a new club, new president, new teammates, new everyone. 

"Speaking another language, and being able to do it like this, respect to him. But he's so serious!"

Alcaraz CarlosAlexander-Arnold TrentReal Madrid