Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool John Lennon Airport had fans laughing after roasting Trent Alexander-Arnold for his travel choice to Madrid.

The Merseyside airport joked that when the England international flew to Madrid for his unveiling last week, he didn’t take off from Liverpool—but from rival city Manchester instead.

Thanks to Los Blancos’ willingness to pay Liverpool a fee and FIFA’s early transfer window, Alexander-Arnold joined the club three weeks ahead of schedule.

He is set to make his debut this week as the Spanish giants kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Al Hilal on Wednesday.