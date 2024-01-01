Tribal Football

van de Beek Donny
DONE DEAL: Man Utd confirm Van de Beek sale to Girona
Girona agree cut-price Van de Beek fee with Man Utd
Van de Beek announces Man Utd exit with fans farewell
Man Utd plan first two sales
Man Utd seek to close deals for Dutch pair
Man Utd will secure healthy Van de Beek fee from Girona
Girona (& Man City?) launch bid for Man Utd outcast Van de Beek
Man Utd and Van de Beek reach new agreement
Agent: Man Utd don't want to see Van de Beek at Prem rival
Agent rules out Ajax return for Man Utd outcast Van de Beek
Eintracht Frankfurt sending Van de Beek back to Man Utd
Man Utd not ready to write off Van de Beek
Man Utd management preparing for ten player clearout
More Eintracht Frankfurt woes for Man Utd loanee Van de Beek
Man Utd seeking Van de Beek buyer
Eintracht Frankfurt make early decision on Van de Beek
Solskjaer admits Rice regret at Man Utd
Mainoo earns Man Utd promotion
Man Utd outcast Van de Beek tipped for Ajax return
