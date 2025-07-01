Van de Beek announces Man Utd exit with fans farewell

Donny van de Beek has announced his departure from Manchester United.

The Holland midfielder is set to sign with Girona in a permanent deal.

He wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday: "Dear Manchester United family. Today is a memorable day as my adventure at the club comes to an end.

"I want to thank you for all your support throughout the years. From the moment we arrived at Manchester United, we felt extremely welcome and we are grateful for that.

"Thank you to everyone at the club for making us feel at home. A special thanks to all the fans that made these years unforgettable. Besides the football, the birth of our two children here ensures that Manchester will always have a special place in our hearts.

"Good luck to everybody, we'll meet again."