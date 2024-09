Girona midfielder Van de Beek: What I really think about Man Utd

Girona midfielder Donny van de Beek says he values his experience with Manchester United.

Van de Beek left United last month for Girona.

He told ESPN: . "I will not say a bad word about the club.

"Of course, I did not play much, but I learned a lot. With a lot of good players and good people within the club.

"I will take all these things with me into the future."