Girona midfielder Van de Beek: Was Ajax return an option?

Girona midfielder Donny van de Beek says a return to Ajax was never an option.

Van de Beek left Manchester United for Girona in August.

Asked if Ajax was in the mix, the midfielder told ESPN: “No, because the contact with Girona was very early. Right after the season.

"So that didn’t really play a role. We reached an agreement with Girona quite quickly.”

He added, “I think Ajax is back on the right track now. I’ve seen them play a few times and you can see a good idea.”