Girona midfielder Van de Beek: Was Ajax return an option?

Girona midfielder Donny van de Beek says a return to Ajax was never an option.
Van de Beek left Manchester United for Girona in August.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asked if Ajax was in the mix, the midfielder told ESPN: “No, because the contact with Girona was very early. Right after the season.
"So that didn’t really play a role. We reached an agreement with Girona quite quickly.”
He added, “I think Ajax is back on the right track now. I’ve seen them play a few times and you can see a good idea.”