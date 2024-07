Girona agree cut-price Van de Beek fee with Man Utd

Girona have agreed a fee for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Holland international is leaving Old Trafford in a permanent transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Donny van de Beek to Girona, here we go! Deal in place with Man United, permanent move for €500k fixed fee plus several add-ons.

"Easy add-ons to bring fee up to €4/5m plus extra add-ons can make it €15m.

"Contract until June 2028. #MUFC will also have sell-on clause."