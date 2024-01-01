Van de Beek grateful to Girona: At Man Utd I considered giving up

Donny van de Beek says he feels reborn with Girona.

At today's Champions League media conference ahead of facing Feyenoord, Van de Beek admits he considered giving up during his time with Manchester United.

Current status:

"It's a new stage for me. I don't want to talk about the past, I feel good, I'm getting better every day and we're just starting. I knew that during the preseason I wanted to get active and I'm improving."

Girona:

"It's a warm club, it's like a family and they have a good game plan and a solid and stable project."

Improvements:

"I have to do it in many aspects. I have to be physically fit and I have good conditions to help the team."

Feyenoord:

"I always enjoy playing against them. It's been a while since I played against a Dutch team, they were always intense matches."

Motivation:

"It's complicated from a mental point of view. I've had many setbacks but I'm starting a new stage at Girona, a very good team, we play well and it's a new mental challenge for me. I want to keep improving."

Moments of desperation:

"I have thought about giving it all up, but my family and friends have always supported me. I like to play, I like football and I continue working to contribute to the team."

Oriol Romeu's absence:

"From time to time there are injuries and all of our teammates are prepared. Sometimes we play more minutes and other times not so many but the important thing is to be ready."

A humble Girona:

"I want to do well for the club, in its first participation in the Champions League, it is an important milestone. You also have to enjoy the game and every time you play in this competition."

How he arrived at the club:

"My agent contacted the club. I spoke to Koeman because he came to visit but the decision had already been made. I enjoyed talking to him and he already knows that I love playing for my country."