Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Guardiola explains Villa absence for Man City keeper Ederson
Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid move for wantaway Man Utd striker Rashford

Girona midfielder Van de Beek: I feel like a footballer again

Paul Vegas
Girona midfielder Van de Beek: I feel like a footballer again
Girona midfielder Van de Beek: I feel like a footballer againProfimedia
Donny van de Beek feels he's returning to his best at Girona.

The midfielder cut ties with Manchester United to join Girona in August.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Voetbal International: "My role was played out at Manchester United, so at the beginning of this year I wanted to make minutes elsewhere.

"The choice for Germany seemed nice, and don't get me wrong, Eintracht Frankfurt is really a big and beautiful club, but I really was lost around there.

"I was a loan player for a few months and then it is very simple: then you just have to deliver from the first game and impress. But I just couldn't.

"I got that far, needed rhythm and a series of games, only that was simply not possible.

"The result was that I was going to drive myself crazy. I had to show what I could do in a competition, which made me do way too much and I got away from myself."

He also said: "I sat there alone in Frankfurt. My family in England, playing football did not run at all. At that time I sometimes really thought: 'What am I doing?'" 

After a difficult period, Van de Beek has now regained happiness at Girona.

"I enjoy it again," he beams. "The fun, enjoying the game. That is so important and I have missed that feeling for so long. I finally feel like a footballer again. 

"I think I've made more minutes this season than added up in the past four years. That says enough. The good feeling is back, I feel confidence again and the sacred fire in me has been fueled. Finally."

Mentions
LaLigavan de Beek DonnyGironaManchester UnitedEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaPremier League
Related Articles
London duo rival Man Utd, Real Madrid in Davies Bosman battle
Man Utd, Barcelona following Marseille super junior Bedja
Girona president Guardiola: Man Utd not best place for Van de Beek