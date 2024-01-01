Bergkamp linked with surprise Arsenal return

Arsenal great Dennis Bergkamp is being linked with a return to the Gunners.

Dutch reporter Mike Jansen is reporting Bergkamp could return to football at Arsenal in an academy position.

Speaking on the KieftJansenEgmondGijp podcast, Jansen stated: “He follows football a lot and often visits his son-in-law Donny van de Beek at Girona. I think he will work at Arsenal as Head of Academy."

Jansen also revealed he's been told that Bergkamp has heard nothing from former club Ajax.

"He could have been on the board of directors, now headed by Danny Blind," he added. "Whether he would do it, I don't know."