Man Utd seek to close deals for Dutch pair

Manchester United are pushing ahead with their summer transfer plans this week.

The Red Devils are determined to break ground on two key signings as soon as possible.

Per The Mail, United are pursuing deals for two Dutch stars in Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt.

The striker and defender are key targets for the club’s new investors INEOS.

Meanwhile, United are close to selling fringe midfielder Donny van de Beek to Girona.

He will cost the Spanish side £450,000 with add ons up to £16m, given his injury history.

