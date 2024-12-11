Tribal Football
Girona president Guardiola: Man Utd not best place for Van de Beek

Paul Vegas
Girona president Guardiola: Man Utd not best place for Van de Beek
Girona president Guardiola: Man Utd not best place for Van de Beek
Girona president Pere Guardiola has enjoyed a dig at Manchester United.

Guardiola is the brother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and has signed Donny van de Beek this season from Manchester United.

He told the Telegraph: "He came to United and was unlucky, lost momentum with various coaches and various players and was injured. He was on teams struggling to play offensive football and he needs that type of football. 

"Now we are in a position where our football suits him really well, the Spanish league suits him really well, knowing that he needed time.

"He had two, three years without really playing, and every day you can see him improving."

