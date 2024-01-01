Girona midfielder Van de Beek: Ten Hag? Can we move on...?

Girona midfielder Donny van de Beek is coy over his relationship with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

The pair worked together at Ajax before being reunited at Old Trafford. However, Van de Beek was offloaded by United to Girona in August.

On the issues at United, he told the Athletic: “I think that is difficult.

“I played there, so I know it's not easy for the players. They are still very good players. It is not easy to see them in this situation. I know they can do it. I hope they can reverse the situation.

“There is pressure everywhere, not just at Manchester United. That's at every big club. When I played with Ajax there was also busy. That is no problem for the players. But yeah... I can't tell you what's the matter. It's weird. They can do it, I'm sure.”

When asked about the difference between his experience with Ten Hag at Ajax and Manchester United, Van de Beek responded: “I don't know ... That is difficult. Shall we move on to the next topic...?"