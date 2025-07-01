Girona (& Man City?) launch bid for Man Utd outcast Van de Beek

Girona are in advanced talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Relevo says Girona are willing to sign Van de Beek in a permanent transfer.
The Catalans are offering €500,000 for the Holland international, who spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Girona, which are owned by Manchester City's umbrella company City Football Group, will compete in the Champions League this season.
Van de Beek has less than a year to run on his United deal.