Man Utd plan first two sales

Manchester United are on the brink of selling two players who will help them raise transfer funds.

The Red Devils are moving along both Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek this summer.Per The Mirror and other sources, Greenwood is set for a move to Marseille for a decent fee.

Van de Beek is going to Girona in the Spanish La Liga, which is a deal based on appearances.

The minnows will pay a relatively modest fee, but that could rise as much as tenfold if van de Beek plays regularly.

United are hoping to get around £30m and £35m for homegrown forward Greenwood.