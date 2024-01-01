Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd plan first two sales

Man Utd plan first two sales
Man Utd plan first two sales
Man Utd plan first two salesAction Plus
Manchester United are on the brink of selling two players who will help them raise transfer funds.

The Red Devils are moving along both Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek this summer.Per The Mirror and other sources, Greenwood is set for a move to Marseille for a decent fee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Van de Beek is going to Girona in the Spanish La Liga, which is a deal based on appearances.

The minnows will pay a relatively modest fee, but that could rise as much as tenfold if van de Beek plays regularly.

United are hoping to get around £30m and £35m for homegrown forward Greenwood.

Mentions
Greenwood Masonvan de Beek DonnyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd seek to close deals for Dutch pair
Man Utd will secure healthy Van de Beek fee from Girona
Greenwood demanding answers from Man Utd