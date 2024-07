Man Utd will secure healthy Van de Beek fee from Girona

Manchester United will be able to rake back some of Donny van de Beek's original signing fee when selling him to Girona.

A deal is set to be settled this week for the Holland midfielder.

Advertisement Advertisement

With a year to run on his current deal, Van de Beek will join Girona for an initial €1m.

However, Catalan sources the fee could rise to €4-4.5m based on performance and appearances over the coming season.

Van de Beek is said to have already given his approval to the move.