Van de Beek says he doesn't "single bad word about" about Man Utd

Manchester United flop Donny van de Beek has insisted he does not have any hard feelings about his experience in England.

The Dutch midfielder did not make the grade at Old Trafford, while a loan spell at Everton was also a disappointment.

Having arrived at United from Ajax in 2020, he finally made his way to Girona in the summer transfer window.

"I try to enjoy myself again and I do that," Van de Beek told ESPN.

"It (Girona) is a beautiful club with good football, and I think I can help with that and I am working hard on that. It is clear that nothing has come of it for either party.

"That is in the past, but not a single bad word about that club. Of course I didn’t play a lot, but I did learn a lot. With good players around me and good people within the club. I will take those things with me into the future.

