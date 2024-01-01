Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd and Van de Beek reach new agreement

Man Utd and Van de Beek reach new agreement
Man Utd and Van de Beek reach new agreement
Man Utd and Van de Beek reach new agreementAction Plus
Manchester United are hoping to find a buyer for Donny van de Beek.

Van De Beek's contract expires in a year - and  United do not want to lose him as a Bosman transfer, instead they're seeking a permanent deal this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United and Van de Beek have reached an agreement to try to find a permanent solution ahead of next season, says the Manchester Evening News.

United want to reclaim part of the money they paid for the player four years ago.

Van de Beek spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan de Beek DonnyManchester UnitedEintracht FrankfurtFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent: Man Utd don't want to see Van de Beek at Prem rival
Juventus boost as Man Utd rethink Sancho stand
Erik ten Hag wastes no time in adding staff member after new contract extension