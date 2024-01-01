Man Utd and Van de Beek reach new agreement

Manchester United are hoping to find a buyer for Donny van de Beek.

Van De Beek's contract expires in a year - and United do not want to lose him as a Bosman transfer, instead they're seeking a permanent deal this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

United and Van de Beek have reached an agreement to try to find a permanent solution ahead of next season, says the Manchester Evening News.

United want to reclaim part of the money they paid for the player four years ago.

Van de Beek spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.