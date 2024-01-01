Advertisement
All
Transfers
Premier League
Euro 2024
LaLiga
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
Opinion
Copa América
Champions League
More
Coppa Italia breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
Coppa Italia
Chiellini defends Allegri: Even Pep couldn't have done more for Juventus
Gasperini announces he's staying with Atalanta
Race for the Scudetto: Ranieri celebrates with Cagliari - then leaves; Juventus spirit hauls back Bologna; Frosinone almost safe
Prandelli adamant Serie A trio can reach Euro finals
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Being favourites means little facing Marseille
Fiorentina coach Italiano delighted hitting five past Sassuolo
Juventus coach Allegri on AC Milan stalemate: Much improvement needed
Inter Milan wing-back Carlos Augusto full of pride winning the Scudetto
Boksic urging Juventus to move for Real Madrid midfielder Modric
Graziani: Atalanta deserve their Coppa Italia final place
Fiorentina director Prade coy over Italiano future
Atalanta assistant coach Gritti delighted reaching Coppa Italia final
Fiorentina coach Italiano offers no excuses for Coppa semi defeat
Atalanta director Percassi proud of season
Allegri relieved as Juventus reach Coppa final despite Lazio defeat
Tudor 'happy with Lazio lads' after missing Coppa Italia final
Milik delighted firing Juventus into Coppa Italia final
Lazio coach Tudor happy with victory over Genoa
Roma defender Mancini 'happy' proving derby matchwinner
Lazio coach Tudor frustrated over lack of time with players
Moggi calls on Juventus fans to end jeers: Anyother coach would've achieved less than Allegri
Atalanta goalkeeper Carnesecchi: Coppa semi still alive despite Fiorentina defeat
Mauro urges Italiano to stay with Fiorentina
Atalanta chief Percassi insists Koopmeiners' future must not become distraction
Juventus coach Allegri unhappy with fans jeering Alex Sandro
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Coppa Italia page on Tribal Football:
Get behind-the-scenes football news about Coppa Italia - exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, insights into key moments, videos and more. In addition to Coppa Italia news, you can follow updates on best football players (e.g.
Erling Haaland
,
Mohamed Salah
,
Jude Bellingham
,
Kylian Mbappé
) or the latest news from top football clubs (e.g.
Liverpool
,
Manchester United
,
Manchester City
,
Arsenal
,
Chelsea
) on TribalFootball.com.