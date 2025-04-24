Conceicao: AC Milan Coppa victory over Inter no surprise for me

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao says the manner of their Coppa Italia semifinal win against Inter Milan came as no surprise.

Milan hammered Inter 3-0 on Wednesday night, so ending the Nerazzurri's Treble dream. Luka Jovic with a brace, along with Tijjani Reijnders, struck the goals for Milan.

Conceicao said afterwards, “I’ve had the feeling since the game against Atalanta. The small details are important – I liked the attitude and the tightness of the team in defence and attack.

“We suffered a bit in the first few minutes, but we scored in the end. We improved a few things at half-time and then had a really top level in the second half. The team has quality, but also humility and a desire to win every game.”

On Jovic, the Portuguese continued: “He’s been working really well for the last three or four weeks, he’s also lost a bit of weight.

“He brings us something that we wanted for this game. He doesn’t give anything away to the central defenders, we wanted to have that.”

"I suffer more than others"

Of the pressure on his own shoulders, Conceicao hinted at some relief after the result.

“I’m a fan of this sport. I suffer more than others. I bring football home with me, so my wife will also be happy with this result.

“Our feet are on the ground, we haven’t won anything yet. We have to play a final and make a difference at the end of the league to help our image. We have more quality than what we have shown.”