Bologna secure sports chief Di Vaio to new deal

Bologna have secured sports director Marco di Vaio to a new deal.

The former striker has extended his contract with Bologna to 2027.

Di Vaio has been in Bologna since 2015. He has held various roles and has been the sporting director since the summer of 2022.

As an active footballer, he also played for Bologna.

"I am honored to continue this exciting adventure," declared Di Vaio this morning, coming off last night's Coppa Italia semifinal victory over Empoli.