Agent discusses Ferguson future with Bologna: He loves the team, the fans and the city

The agent of Lewis Ferguson says he's happily settled at Bologna.

The Scotland midfielder was a key player in this week's Coppa Italia final triumph against AC Milan.

His agent, Bill McMurdo, told TMW: "This historic Cup win is his greatest footballing success to date. He is thrilled both on a personal level and for Bologna.

"Lewis now considers Bologna his second home. He has two daughters born in Bologna and he is very proud of this. He is a true son of Bologna at heart!

"He loves the team, the fans and the city."

If a big offer arrives...?

Asked about Ferguson's future, McMurdo added: "Lewis has a long contract with Bologna and would be happy to stay until the end of it.

"And we believe Bologna would be happy for him to see out his contract.

"However, if the club received an offer for him that they considered satisfactory, then Lewis would have to evaluate a possible interest, but only at that time."