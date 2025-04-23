AC Milan coach Conceicao: Our motivation isn't about wrecking Inter Milan Treble

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao insists their motivation for the Coppa Italia semifinal isn't about wrecking Inter Milan's Treble dreams.

The Nerazzurri are on track for the Treble ahead of the first-leg of their semifinal derby against Milan.

But Conceicao insists: “Our motivation doesn’t come from the opponent, but from our own work.

“Those kind of things don’t enter the locker room. Inter are involved in many competitions, but they are used to it, just like we are. The players’ recovery is faster in these days.

"I watched their game against Bologna, Inter have quality and depth.”

He added, “Big clubs aim to go all the way in every competition. Congratulations to Inter for their journey in the Champions League and Serie A.

“For us, this match is fundamental. We want to give our fans this trophy. We need an extraordinary performance and to be highly competitive. Every game is different.”

