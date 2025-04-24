Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
How Liverpool can win the Premier League title today if Arsenal stumble
Man United's priority striker revealed amid Victor Osimhen rumours
Man Utd 'one step away' from signing son of a gun Kana-Biyik

Inzaghi admits Inter Milan Coppa hammering has him "worried"

Carlos Volcano
Inzaghi admits Inter Milan Coppa hammering has him "worried"
Inzaghi admits Inter Milan Coppa hammering has him "worried"Action Plus
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits he's "worried" over the manner of their Coppa Italia semifinal defeat to AC Milan.

Milan thumped their city rivals 3-0, with Luka Jovic scoring twice and Tijjani Reijnders also netting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We’re sorry for our fans, who once again showed up in great numbers tonight,” Inzaghi told SportMediaset.

“That’s football, you have to give credit to Milan.

“There’s regret for the first half, because based on what we created, we would’ve deserved more.

“In the second half, we conceded from a corner kick, and luck wasn’t exactly on our side either. After that, we did a lot less compared to the first half."

 

 

"I'm worried"

Inzaghi admits he has concerns about his players after their collapse. It means their Treble hopes are now over.

He continued: “Of course (I’m worried)—we’re not used to losing two in a row.

“We need to analyse both defeats the right way. We didn’t deserve to lose in Bologna, and tonight we ran out of energy in the second half.

“De Vrij’s goal might’ve reopened the match, but credit to Milan—they’ve consistently caused us problems in all five meetings this season. We, myself first and foremost, should’ve done more.

“We have to keep going. There’s both physical and mental fatigue—we need to be stronger than all of that.

“This journey has brought us a lot of joy, but also some disappointments, like tonight. We should’ve done better—we lacked sharpness in both boxes at key moments of the game.”

Mentions
Coppa ItaliaSerie AInzaghi SimoneInterAC Milan
Related Articles
AC Milan coach Conceicao: Our motivation isn't about wrecking Inter Milan Treble
‘The season doesn’t end here' - Simone Inzaghi rages at ref after Inter defeat
Tardelli: I see '82 spirit in this Inter Milan team