Inzaghi admits Inter Milan Coppa hammering has him "worried"

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits he's "worried" over the manner of their Coppa Italia semifinal defeat to AC Milan.

Milan thumped their city rivals 3-0, with Luka Jovic scoring twice and Tijjani Reijnders also netting.

“We’re sorry for our fans, who once again showed up in great numbers tonight,” Inzaghi told SportMediaset.

“That’s football, you have to give credit to Milan.

“There’s regret for the first half, because based on what we created, we would’ve deserved more.

“In the second half, we conceded from a corner kick, and luck wasn’t exactly on our side either. After that, we did a lot less compared to the first half."

"I'm worried"

Inzaghi admits he has concerns about his players after their collapse. It means their Treble hopes are now over.

He continued: “Of course (I’m worried)—we’re not used to losing two in a row.

“We need to analyse both defeats the right way. We didn’t deserve to lose in Bologna, and tonight we ran out of energy in the second half.

“De Vrij’s goal might’ve reopened the match, but credit to Milan—they’ve consistently caused us problems in all five meetings this season. We, myself first and foremost, should’ve done more.

“We have to keep going. There’s both physical and mental fatigue—we need to be stronger than all of that.

“This journey has brought us a lot of joy, but also some disappointments, like tonight. We should’ve done better—we lacked sharpness in both boxes at key moments of the game.”