D'Aversa: Empoli leave historic semifinal with heads held high

Empoli coach Roberto D'Aversa says the players and the club can be proud reaching the final four of the Coppa Italia this season.

Empoli were beaten 2-1 by Bologna last night, so losing the semifinal 5-1 on aggregate overall.

Afterwards, D'Aversa said: "We leave this historic semifinal with our heads held high.

“The regret is the first leg, where we made unforced errors against one of the best teams in Italy right now. The lads played with focus this evening.

"If we have this same spirit in the remaining Serie A matches, then we can fight and prove that we deserve to stay in the top flight.”

Empoli currently sit second from bottom on the Serie A table, a point from safety.