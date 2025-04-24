WATCH: Inzaghi makes furious demand from fourth official in Inter Milan Coppa loss

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi blew his fuse at the fourth official at the end of their Coppa Italia semifinal collapse against AC Milan.

Milan thumped Inter 3-0 to end the Nerazzurri's Treble dreams, with Luka Jovic scoring twice and Tijjani Reijnders also netting.

Towards the end of the game, Inzaghi let rip at fourth official Gianluca Aureliano over the prospect of injury-time being allocated.

"I don't want recovery time, eh! Don't take the p*** out of me, eh! I don't want it! I don't want it!" Inzaghi was seen shouting at Aureliano.

The Inter coach wanted to see the game end as soon as possible and Aureliano agreed, by not showing any injury-time on his board, with the game ending close to the 90th minute.

Watch below:

