AC Milan coach Conceicao tightlipped on Coppa final line-up: No-one knows!

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao admits he won't decide until today his line-up for Wednesday night's Coppa Italia final against Bologna.

Conceicao insisted at yesterday's Coppa final media preview that he hadn't settled on several positions.

“This pressure is part of Milan’s history. It’s normal in these big clubs. We must only focus on tomorrow and be ready,” Conceiçao said.

“This stadium has surely given me satisfaction as a player, but it’s the past. Tomorrow, we’ll need to be at our best against a team that fights every duel like it was the last one.

“We must have the same attitude. We must be ready for many scenarios, knowing that we’ll face a strong team that we played a few days ago. We’ve prepared well, and we hope for a positive response.”

No-one knows!

On whether Luka Jovic or Santi Gimenez will start on the night, Conceicao was coy.

He also stated: “I’m not saying it, I haven’t even told them. They don’t know.

“The results are positive, and the staff’s knowledge has allowed the team to evolve individually and collectively,” he continued.

“The first three months were tough, but we already discussed that. We live off results, and we want to bring home a positive outcome that would give us a chance to lift a trophy and play in Europe next season.

“It will surely be a pleasure if we can win this trophy and satisfy the fans in a difficult year. From the outside, we may seem angry, but it’s not the case. We have immense joy in playing this final. There’s no fear, just adrenaline. The group is calm, even if not too calm, as we wait for an important match.”