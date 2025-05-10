Bologna coach Italiano disappointed with Milan defeat: But now for the Coppa final

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano admits he was left frustrated after their 3-1 defeat to AC Milan on Friday night.

The match was a preview of the Coppa Italia final between the two clubs.

Riccardo Orsolini had Bologna ahead, before the Rossoneri fought back through Santiago Gimenez (2) and Christian Pulisic.

“I think the key to this match was in the changes that both teams made,” Italiano told Sky Italia.

“Usually, our substitutes come on and shake things up, but this time it was the opponents who did that. We were in control of the game, had chances to score a second goal, but there was a 15-minute blackout that I cannot explain.

“I thought Cambiaghi’s pace and Aebischer’s passing could make a difference, while Castro was already meant to play 30 minutes. It’s a pity, as those 15 minutes ruined a good overall performance.

"We will analyse this, because on Wednesday we need a different approach from those who came off the bench, as I liked the way we started.”

Italianio also said, “Disappointment is natural and a good sign, because it means we will try to do differently on Wednesday and analyse what we did wrong, which was all in those final 15 minutes plus added time.”

A historic moment for Bologna

The final against Milan will be the first time in 51 years that Bologna have reached the end of the Coppa Italia.

“This match will be part of the history of this club,” added Italiano.

“We preserved a few players to keep them fit, like Ferguson, Miranda, which is also why we took Orsolini off at the 60th minute. We have four days to prepare, I saw a great Bologna for 70 minutes today, then it all went wrong.

“The Final is enormously important, we already made history by getting here, so the icing on the cake would be to win. We’ve shown character in 2025, great intensity, it is a big game for the club and the city, so we won’t get the wrong attitude there.

“We know that we are up against a great team, so must not make certain mistakes again.”