AC Milan hero Zambrotta: I hope Conceicao gets another chance

Carlos Volcano
Former AC Milan fullback Gianluca Zambrotta is hoping job rumours swirling around coach Sergio Conceicao ease.

Conceicao leads Milan tonight against Bologna in the Coppa Italian final, having already won the Supercoppa Italiana as Rossonero coach.

Zambrotta told Mediaset: "This Milan is stringing together important victories, taking points in the standings.

"They have managed to get to this Coppa Italia final with high morale and have a coach who knows a thing or two about finals, like Conceicao.

"He must be evaluated for what he has done. Winning two trophies in a season like that... The possibility of giving Conceicao another chance must certainly be evaluated."

On who can decide the final tonight, he added: "I hope in Leao for Milan. In the last few games he has always been decisive and I hope he can close the season by winning a title."

