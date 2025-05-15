Conceicao: AC Milan can't use ref as excuse for Coppa final defeat

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao insists the officiating cannot be blamed on their Coppa Italia final defeat to Bologna.

Milan lost 1-0 on Wednesday night, with Dan Ndoye scoring Bologna's winner.

“The first half was balanced, we had a few chances to score and taking the lead in these games is important,” Conceicao told Sport Mediaset.

“I admit, we could’ve done more in the second half. Bologna had a bit of luck with the goal, I don’t want to take anything away from our opponents, Bologna did well to win the trophy, but after that there was very little football played.”

No alibis with refereeing

Conceicao says there were some questionable decisions, but insists there can be no excuses.

He also said, “I don’t want to seek alibis with the referee, there were two or three controversial situations, but I don’t want to make them seem like excuses.

"We should’ve done more. We won the Supercoppa, we got all the way in the Coppa Italia, now we will try to end this season with dignity.

“There is another important game coming up in this stadium against Roma on Sunday. I am sorry for the fans who were so enthusiastic, it was a disappointment for everyone. We could’ve done more, but these are balanced encounters, they are decided by details, so they scored and we did not.”

Every tackle was decisive

And Conceicao was also determined to add, “It was a hard-fought match, very competitive, where every duel could be decisive. I think that reflects our season.

"The disappointment I talked about was just losing a Final, the opportunity to win silverware, in a difficult season with a very difficult environment.

“At the end of the day, I have to congratulate Bologna, as they played their game well and we were lacking something.”