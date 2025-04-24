The Calcio Comment: Time for Bologna and Italiano to receive recognition they deserve

Inter Milan fell in Bologna, again. Just like in 2022, when a defeat on that very pitch ultimately cost them the Scudetto. And once more, this loss might prove just as costly for Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri.

We saw it coming. We had been saying it for weeks: the road ahead for Lautaro Martinez and his teammates was and still is much tougher than that of their title rivals. Last weekend brought the first major stumble. In the dying minutes of a match largely controlled by Vincenzo Italiano’s Bologna, a team once again performing well beyond expectations, came Riccardo Orsolini’s thunderous goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The winger, curiously and perhaps unjustly overlooked by Luciano Spalletti for the national team, capitalized on a Yann Bisseck error and, without hesitation, rifled the ball into the net with a spectacular finish that stunned the Inter fans, the players, and Simone Inzaghi himself.

Pressure now taking toll on Inter

The Nerazzurri manager must have immediately felt the weight of those lost points. A win was crucial. Even a draw would have sufficed. But defeat? That was the one result they could not afford. And yet, Inter looked weary, exhausted, even. Too many fixtures, all at high intensity: Coppa Italia, Champions League, and the constant pressure of not dropping a single point in the league.

The strain is showing, and unfortunately for Inter, Napoli are sharpening their claws. On Saturday they managed to win their match, so they are now even in the standings.

And while we’ve often praised Inter’s bench depth, in this part of the season it failed them. Davide Frattesi, Joaquin Correa, and other second-string players fell short of expectations. For once, Beppe Marotta’s touch didn’t yield the usual magic, at least not with this group.

Still, to talk only about Inter would be unfair. The true protagonists of the weekend were Vincenzo Italiano and his Bologna squad. They now sit fourth in the table, just four points behind Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta, despite juggling European competition and a strong Coppa Italia run, all with a team that was essentially rebuilt from scratch. Following in Thiago Motta’s footsteps was no easy task. Matching his results would have been impressive; surpassing them is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Criminally underrated

Italiano, criminally underrated and too often overlooked by the press, continues to exceed expectations. Lesser managers are regularly praised more than he is, despite his consistent overachievement. It’s a pattern that’s followed him throughout his coaching career.

Perhaps his difficult personality or modest playing background has kept him from receiving his due recognition, but it’s time that changed.

His Bologna side is not only a joy to watch but also ruthlessly efficient. They are never afraid to concede chances, even against bigger teams, they fight every inch, and they’re battling at the top with squads that have far more star power, without starting players like Riccardo Calafiori or Joshua Zirkzee. That’s all thanks to Italiano.

Now, Inter must regroup. Just days ago, they were dreaming of a treble. Today, that dream feels much further away. They’ll need the very best of Inzaghi, and for some of their leaders to step up and guide the team through what promises to be a fiery season finale.