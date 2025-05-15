Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid record
Rodrygo shuts down Arsenal and Liverpool transfer rumours: Stop making things up...
Osimhen’s brace fires Galatasaray to Turkish Cup title
Neville insists 10 players need to leave Man Utd: They will have to pay to get them out

Bologna Coppa matchwinner Ndoye: We won for the city and the fans

Carlos Volcano
Bologna Coppa matchwinner Ndoye: We won for the city and the fans
Bologna Coppa matchwinner Ndoye: We won for the city and the fansRoberto Ramaccia / Alamy / Profimedia
Bologna wing-back Dan Ndoye was floating after proving the matchwinner in Wednesday night's Coppa Italia final against AC Milan.

Ndoye scored the only goal of the night just after halftime.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Today is incredible, seeing all our fans in this stadium. It was a tough game, but we won for the city, for the fans, it’s incredible and we are so happy,” Ndoye told Sport Mediaset afterwards.

“We scored at the right time, then defended like a real team, we held tough.”

Teammate Santiago Castro also said: “It was a great Coppa Italia competition overall, and a great performance tonight. When we started, few expected us to get here, as many big players left, but we proved this is a family and we broke records.

“Now we want to push and get into the Champions League too.”

On coach Vincenzo Italiano, he added: “Vincenzo Italiano is the Boss! We thank all the staff, they are incredible. We also want to dedicate it to the players who left in January, like Iling Junior and Posch, because they are still part of the family.”

Mentions
Coppa ItaliaSerie ANdoye DanBolognaAC Milan
Related Articles
Conceicao: AC Milan can't use ref as excuse for Coppa final defeat
AC Milan director Furlani admits after Coppa final defeat: A season of failure
Bologna beat Milan to win first trophy in over 50 years