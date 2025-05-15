Bologna Coppa matchwinner Ndoye: We won for the city and the fans

Bologna wing-back Dan Ndoye was floating after proving the matchwinner in Wednesday night's Coppa Italia final against AC Milan.

Ndoye scored the only goal of the night just after halftime.

“Today is incredible, seeing all our fans in this stadium. It was a tough game, but we won for the city, for the fans, it’s incredible and we are so happy,” Ndoye told Sport Mediaset afterwards.

“We scored at the right time, then defended like a real team, we held tough.”

Teammate Santiago Castro also said: “It was a great Coppa Italia competition overall, and a great performance tonight. When we started, few expected us to get here, as many big players left, but we proved this is a family and we broke records.

“Now we want to push and get into the Champions League too.”

On coach Vincenzo Italiano, he added: “Vincenzo Italiano is the Boss! We thank all the staff, they are incredible. We also want to dedicate it to the players who left in January, like Iling Junior and Posch, because they are still part of the family.”