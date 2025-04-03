Goalscorer Abraham pleased after Inter Coppa draw: AC Milan about trophies

AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham was happy scoring in Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Inter Milan.

The Coppa Italia semifinal first-leg finished all square after Abraham's opener was pegged back by Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

“I am very happy with the goal, for me and for the team. It’s a very important goal for us,” Abraham told Sport Mediaset.

“Of course we believe, as a striker I think you always have to stay alive, stay focused, wait for the opportunities. I was in the right place at the right time today, I am very happy I was there to score the goal.

“Of course, we know that we have a very strong squad, but every game is a Final for us. I think we played very well, with confidence, courage, passion, and like this we can win every match.”

Abraham added: “We have to stay positive. It’s been difficult for everybody, there are still 10-11 games left, we want to win every game. We are Milan and Milan is all about winning trophies, so it’s very important we stay focused and try to win the next one.”