Tribal Football
Most Read
Inter Miami striker Suarez: I wanted Barcelona revenge
Berta and Arsenal in agreement over Athletic Bilbao star Nico
The three countries Cristiano Ronaldo Jr could represent at international level
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return

Goalscorer Abraham pleased after Inter Coppa draw: AC Milan about trophies

Carlos Volcano
Goalscorer Abraham pleased after Inter Coppa draw: AC Milan about trophies
Goalscorer Abraham pleased after Inter Coppa draw: AC Milan about trophiesFabrizio Carabelli / LiveMedia / DPPI via AFP / Profimedia
AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham was happy scoring in Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Inter Milan.

The Coppa Italia semifinal first-leg finished all square after Abraham's opener was pegged back by Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I am very happy with the goal, for me and for the team. It’s a very important goal for us,” Abraham told Sport Mediaset.

“Of course we believe, as a striker I think you always have to stay alive, stay focused, wait for the opportunities. I was in the right place at the right time today, I am very happy I was there to score the goal.

“Of course, we know that we have a very strong squad, but every game is a Final for us. I think we played very well, with confidence, courage, passion, and like this we can win every match.”

Abraham added: “We have to stay positive. It’s been difficult for everybody, there are still 10-11 games left, we want to win every game. We are Milan and Milan is all about winning trophies, so it’s very important we stay focused and try to win the next one.”

Mentions
Coppa ItaliaSerie AAbraham TammyAC MilanInter
Related Articles
Inzaghi insists Inter superior to AC Milan after Coppa draw
Conceicao left pleased with AC Milan performance for Inter Coppa draw
Calhanoglu rescues Inter in Coppa Italia semi-final