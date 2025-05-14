Italiano: I wish Bologna fans were on pitch with us for Coppa final

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano says the players are desperate to deliver history to the fans on Wednesday night.

Bologna meet AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final - the first time in 51 years they've reached the end of the tournament.

“We have great enthusiasm, that’s what has accompanied us on this cup journey,” Italiano said.

“The Dall’Ara was packed for the second-leg semifinal, and tomorrow we’ll have a lot of people supporting us. We’ll try to play a great game. After 51 years, Bologna will play such an important game again.

"We will try to take another step towards history. We know we’ll face a team full of champions, but we want to play our chances.

“Milan have already lifted a trophy this season, Bologna haven’t done it in many years.

“Every match starts from zero and we must not forget about Friday (defeat to Milan in Serie A) when we switched off for 15 minutes. We need to play freely, lightheartedly, with joy and no regrets. We’ll try to be ready.”

Emotional for entire city population

Italiano also stated: “It will be emotional. After so many years, we’ve managed to gift an important match to an entire city.

“You can feel that there is great anticipation for the match in the city. Once the referee blows the whistle, we’ll have to think about the 30,000 Rossoblu animals, who will be just as hungry as we’ll try to bring this trophy home.

"I’m sorry they can’t be on the field with us.”