Vini Jr delighted with role in Real Madrid win against Salzburg

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr was left delighted after their Club World Cup win against RB Salzburg.

Vinicius scored one and created another for Fede Valverde in the 3-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Brazil international was named man-of-the-match and said afterwards: "I'm delighted with the goal, the assist, and everything we're doing in this competition.

"Now comes the most important part, the part we enjoy the most, where we can win an important title for this club.

"We’re feeling good, we played very well in the first half. The second half was a bit weaker, but that’s normal. We have to rest for the next game, which is very important in the last 16, and we can’t slip up."

We're getting to grips with Xabi system

On coach Xabi Alonso's system, he also said: "The coach is gradually telling us what we have to do, and we're getting to grips with his style of play. Today was a good game in that respect."