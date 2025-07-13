Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed

Liverpool make Darwin Nunez transfer U-turn

Alex Roberts
Liverpool make Darwin Nunez transfer U-turn
Liverpool make Darwin Nunez transfer U-turnAction Plus
Liverpool may reportedly end up keeping Darwin Nunez at the club after all as they firm on their €60 million of the striker.

The 26-year-old was understood to have been placed on the transfer list after failing to impress new manager Arne Slot throughout their 2024-25 season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli have been heavily linked with a move for Nunez but are yet to meet Liverpool’s valuation.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Nunez could end up staying at Anfield beyond the summer with Liverpool unwilling to lower their asking price.

It’s understood that Napoli have held talks with the club over a move but offered a maximum of €55 million rather than the €60m Liverpool want.

Mentions
Serie ANunez DarwinLiverpoolNapoliPremier LeagueFootball Transfers