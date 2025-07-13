Liverpool make Darwin Nunez transfer U-turn

Liverpool may reportedly end up keeping Darwin Nunez at the club after all as they firm on their €60 million of the striker.

The 26-year-old was understood to have been placed on the transfer list after failing to impress new manager Arne Slot throughout their 2024-25 season.

Newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli have been heavily linked with a move for Nunez but are yet to meet Liverpool’s valuation.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Nunez could end up staying at Anfield beyond the summer with Liverpool unwilling to lower their asking price.

It’s understood that Napoli have held talks with the club over a move but offered a maximum of €55 million rather than the €60m Liverpool want.