Tribal Football
Most Read
Ronaldo matches Vargas as Spain’s ultimate nemesis
Hojlund breaks silence on Man Utd exit rumours
Chelsea locked in talks with Motor Lublin for defender Ede
Borussia Dortmund keen on signing Jadon Sancho

Vinicius Jr to pen new Real Madrid deal after CWC as terms revealed

Carlos Volcano
Vinicius Jr to pen new Real Madrid deal after CWC as terms revealed
Vinicius Jr to pen new Real Madrid deal after CWC as terms revealedLaLiga
Vinicius Junior will sign a new contract with Real Madrid after the Club World Cup.

The Brazil attacker has agreed terms with Real, but won't put pen to paper until after the tournament, says AS.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Canarinho will receive a total of €100m over five seasons. This amount could increase even further if he wins awards such as the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's The Best, or scores a certain number of goals.

Vini will also become the highest-paid player in the squad, ahead of Kylian Mbappé. Although the Frenchman, who earns €15m annually, adds to his salary the substantial signing bonus he took for arriving on a free transfer.

This commitment, which will be the third deal signed by Vini since he arrived in Madrid, will also place him among the players with the longest contract, only surpassed by the new arrival Trent Alexander-Arnold (until 2031) and at the level of Dean Huijsen (2030) and the forward Endrick (2030).

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorMbappe KylianReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Xabi talks market, Rodrygo and playing style in first Real Madrid media conference
Arsenal emerge as 'genuine contenders' to sign unwanted Real Madrid winger
Pedja: Maybe it's time for Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Junior?