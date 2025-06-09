Vinicius Jr to pen new Real Madrid deal after CWC as terms revealed

Vinicius Junior will sign a new contract with Real Madrid after the Club World Cup.

The Brazil attacker has agreed terms with Real, but won't put pen to paper until after the tournament, says AS.

The Canarinho will receive a total of €100m over five seasons. This amount could increase even further if he wins awards such as the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's The Best, or scores a certain number of goals.

Vini will also become the highest-paid player in the squad, ahead of Kylian Mbappé. Although the Frenchman, who earns €15m annually, adds to his salary the substantial signing bonus he took for arriving on a free transfer.

This commitment, which will be the third deal signed by Vini since he arrived in Madrid, will also place him among the players with the longest contract, only surpassed by the new arrival Trent Alexander-Arnold (until 2031) and at the level of Dean Huijsen (2030) and the forward Endrick (2030).