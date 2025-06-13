Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Gyokeres' agents meet with Arsenal directors ahead of summer move
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt

Mourinho and Fenerbahce working on sensational Neymar swoop

Carlos Volcano
Mourinho and Fenerbahce working on sensational Neymar swoop
Mourinho and Fenerbahce working on sensational Neymar swoopGuilherme Veiga / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is lining up a sensational move for Brazil star Neymar.

Currently with Santos, Neymar could yet be tempted back to Europe by Fener and the chance to play for Mourinho, says Fanatik.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Boosting Mourinho's plans is a clause in Neymar's deal which clears him to leave for Europe without a transfer fee involved.

Fener are now exploring whether they can put together a package to convince the former Barcelona and PSG star about relocating to Istanbul.

Neymar said recently: "What are the chances of staying? From 0 to 10, 7. My story with Santos will never end, I was born in Santos and I want to die there. It's my home, it's my favorite team and I'm doing everything I can to help Santos.

"So far I've helped more off the pitch than on, but that wasn't the goal. I came to recover myself and find happiness, and I'm in this process, readjusting my body to get back to my best. I want to get back to my best. Today I'm very happy at Santos, Santos is my home."

Mentions
Super LigNeymarVinicius JuniorSantosFenerbahceBarcelona