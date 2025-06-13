Mourinho and Fenerbahce working on sensational Neymar swoop

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is lining up a sensational move for Brazil star Neymar.

Currently with Santos, Neymar could yet be tempted back to Europe by Fener and the chance to play for Mourinho, says Fanatik.

Advertisement Advertisement

Boosting Mourinho's plans is a clause in Neymar's deal which clears him to leave for Europe without a transfer fee involved.

Fener are now exploring whether they can put together a package to convince the former Barcelona and PSG star about relocating to Istanbul.

Neymar said recently: "What are the chances of staying? From 0 to 10, 7. My story with Santos will never end, I was born in Santos and I want to die there. It's my home, it's my favorite team and I'm doing everything I can to help Santos.

"So far I've helped more off the pitch than on, but that wasn't the goal. I came to recover myself and find happiness, and I'm in this process, readjusting my body to get back to my best. I want to get back to my best. Today I'm very happy at Santos, Santos is my home."