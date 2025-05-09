Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title

This Sunday, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash in a unique ELCLASICO: both sides arrive with the most feared attacking trios in world football, in a showdown that could decide the title and crown the most potent attack of the season.

Barça's lethal dominance

All signs point to FC Barcelona lining up with Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha—a trio currently in extraordinary form. Under Hansi Flick, they have posted vintage numbers: 92 goals across all competitions, a huge margin ahead of any other European trio like Bayern (69), Real Madrid (68), PSG (67), or Liverpool (66).

These numbers have already led to trophy wins including the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey—both against Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski stands out at age 36, having scored more goals (40) than his age. He's the current top scorer in LALIGA EA SPORTS with 25 goals. Raphinha, now the Blaugrana's attacking leader, tops the UEFA Champions League with 13 goals, matching Leo Messi's best ever campaign in 2011/12. The 17-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal continues to dazzle with his explosive dribbling on the right wing, currently the top assist provider in LALIGA with 14 assists.

Lewandowski the key for Barca LaLiga

In recent ELCLÁSICOS, this trio has tormented the Madrid defense, scoring eight goals against them this season, including iconic matches like the 0-4 at Santiago Bernabéu and the 2-5 in the Spanish Super Cup. In fact, Barcelona has won all three encounters this season.

The fourth Blaugrana weapon is Ferran Torres. "El Tiburón" has netted 44 goals in official matches for Barcelona since joining the club and is currently enjoying the best form of his career.

In 2025, he’s scored eight goals in under three months, including a crucial equalizer against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Madrid's speed, magic and finishing

Few attacks can boast such individual brilliance as Real Madrid’s trio of Kylian Mbappé, Viní Jr., and Rodrygo Goes. The French superstar, this season's marquee signing, has grown stronger as the campaign has progressed and is in a tight race for the LALIGA golden boot with 24 goals—just one behind Lewandowski. Viní Jr. adds pace and unpredictability from the left, contributing 14 assists.

Rodrygo, meanwhile, has reached the 50-goal milestone with the club this season, completing a trio that’s found top form in the final stretch.

Together, they've combined for 68 goals, making them the third-highest scoring trio in Europe. The chemistry between Mbappé and Vinícius has become one of Ancelotti's most dangerous weapons. This season, the trio has scored in the same match on three occasions.

Mbappe to continue his record-breaking season? LaLiga

Historically, this trio has had several direct battles with FC Barcelona. Mbappé has faced them six times, wearing PSG and Real Madrid shirts, scoring seven goals. These include a memorable hat-trick at Camp Nou in the 2021 Champions League and goals in both finals against Barça this season (Super Cup and Copa del Rey), although Madrid lost both.

The fourth man in Madrid's attack is Jude Bellingham, an undisputed starter and one of Ancelotti’s key players. The English midfielder is essential in building play and finishing moves, with 13 goals and 14 assists so far this season.

Last year, he scored a brace to secure a 2-1 win for Real Madrid at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.