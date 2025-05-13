Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City reach €100m Florian Wirtz agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Man Utd transfer chief explains what went wrong in the club's most expensive window
Real Madrid president Florentino makes huge concession in Xabi agreement
UEFA confirm controversial referee Felix Zwayer will officiate Europa League final

Prem giants alerted as Real Madrid prepared to sell unhappy Rodrygo

Carlos Volcano
Prem giants alerted as Real Madrid prepared to sell unhappy Rodrygo
Prem giants alerted as Real Madrid prepared to sell unhappy RodrygoLaLiga
Real Madrid are willing to sell Rodrygo Goes this summer.

That's according to Radio Marca, which is reporting Rodrygo has had enough at Real and wants out at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rodrygo feels he's been displaced by Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe regarding the club's commercial and media focus this season. The Brazil international no longer feels valued by management and it's claimed he'd be happy not to pull on the Real shirt again.

Vinicius Junior is feeling the same way, though not with the same intensity as Rodrygo.

Rodrygo is angry at having lost the prominence he hoped to have with Vinicius. His relationship with teammates has also  deteriorated markedly.

For now, Real management does not rule out a sale for Rodrygo, having grown tired of the continuous complaints of the Brazilian attacker.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted for Rodrygo, with Manchester City and Liverpool willing suitors.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRodrygoVinicius JuniorBellingham JudeMbappe KylianReal MadridLiverpoolManchester CityLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Gascoigne on Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid: He will definitely be a good fit
Mbappe backs Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool exit announcement