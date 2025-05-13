Prem giants alerted as Real Madrid prepared to sell unhappy Rodrygo

Real Madrid are willing to sell Rodrygo Goes this summer.

That's according to Radio Marca, which is reporting Rodrygo has had enough at Real and wants out at the end of the season.

Rodrygo feels he's been displaced by Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe regarding the club's commercial and media focus this season. The Brazil international no longer feels valued by management and it's claimed he'd be happy not to pull on the Real shirt again.

Vinicius Junior is feeling the same way, though not with the same intensity as Rodrygo.

Rodrygo is angry at having lost the prominence he hoped to have with Vinicius. His relationship with teammates has also deteriorated markedly.

For now, Real management does not rule out a sale for Rodrygo, having grown tired of the continuous complaints of the Brazilian attacker.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted for Rodrygo, with Manchester City and Liverpool willing suitors.