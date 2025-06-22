Alonso urges Vinicius to be more decisive after Al-Hilal draw

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso says the team needs Vinicius Jr to be more “decisive” following his underwhelming performance in their Club World Cup opener.

Los Blancos were held to a surprising 1-1 draw by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in their Club World Cup opener.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Kylian Mbappe sidelined due to illness, the Spaniards looked to stars like Vinicius and Jude Bellingham to step up, but both failed to make an impact.

"I don't think he needs to be reminded of the situation. He's fine, but we all want to push him to be decisive, as he has been on many occasions,” Alonso told the media.

“He has that unpredictable style of play that sets him apart. When he manages to connect with his essence on the pitch, it's crucial."

Real Madrid will face Mexican club Pachuca in their second group match on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.