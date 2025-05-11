Vinicius Jr commits to new Real Madrid contract

Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid have agreed terms over a new contract.

The Brazil attacker, says AS, has agreed a new three-year extension, taking his deal to 2030.

Vinicius will receive €20m net in the future, while fellow striker Kylian Mbappé (26) is paid €15m-a-year.

Additional bonus clauses in the contract could increase Vinicius' salary even further. These include bonuses for title wins, goals, or individual awards such as the Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius is committing to Real Madrid despite holding talks with Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly about a stunning €1bn move.