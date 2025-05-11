Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 key duels to decide ElClasico
Sergio Ramos out of Monterrey’s clash with Toluca
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What's at stake in LaLiga title race

Vinicius Jr commits to new Real Madrid contract

Carlos Volcano
Vinicius Jr commits to new Real Madrid contract
Vinicius Jr commits to new Real Madrid contractLaLiga
Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid have agreed terms over a new contract.

The Brazil attacker, says AS, has agreed a new three-year extension, taking his deal to 2030.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vinicius will receive €20m net in the future, while fellow striker Kylian Mbappé (26) is paid €15m-a-year.

Additional bonus clauses in the contract could increase Vinicius' salary even further. These include bonuses for title wins, goals, or individual awards such as the Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius is committing to Real Madrid despite holding talks with Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly about a stunning €1bn move.

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorReal MadridAl HilalAl AhlySaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid will try to sign Alexander-Arnold before Club World Cup in £850K deal
SPL next? Ancelotti performs Brazil U-turn
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta