Xabi Alonso must choose between Mbappe and Vinicius Jr as part of Real Madrid rebuild

Xabi Alonso will reportedly have to choose between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior as part of his Real Madrid rebuild following their humiliating defeat to PSG.

Current European champions PSG beat Real Madrid 4-0 to earn their place in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

According to Sport, the defeat was so comprehensive Alonso is now questioning his entire mission and could opt to part ways with one of Mbappe, 26, or Vinicius Jr, 25.

Both players are remarkably similar, preferring to cut inside from the left-wing to create an opportunity or take a shot on goal.

The report adds that there are tensions brewing between the two, with Alonso leaning towards keeping Mbappe over the Brazilian.

Alonso is understood to want his attackers to press more than the previously have, something neither Mbappe and Vinicius like to do.