Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior sees his Alverca win promotion
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is celebrating today.
Vini Jr's Portuguese club Averca have won promotion to the nation's top-flight.
Not since 2002 have Alverca competed in the top division, but after not losing a match since March 8th, they've stormed through to promotion.
Alverca secured second place and automatic promotion behind second division title winners Tondela.
Vini Jr is part-owner in Alverca, having bought into the club earlier this season.