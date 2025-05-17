Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior sees his Alverca win promotion

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is celebrating today.

Vini Jr's Portuguese club Averca have won promotion to the nation's top-flight.

Advertisement Advertisement

Not since 2002 have Alverca competed in the top division, but after not losing a match since March 8th, they've stormed through to promotion.

Alverca secured second place and automatic promotion behind second division title winners Tondela.

Vini Jr is part-owner in Alverca, having bought into the club earlier this season.