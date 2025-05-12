Tribal Football
Most Read
Fabregas’s Como equal Lazio 52-year Serie A record
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 key duels to decide ElClasico
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What's at stake in LaLiga title race
Al-Nassr pull back contract talks with Ronaldo

WATCH: 'Beach d'Or' Barcelona fans mock Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr with beach ball

Carlos Volcano
WATCH: 'Beach d'Or' Barcelona fans mock Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr with beach ball
WATCH: 'Beach d'Or' Barcelona fans mock Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr with beach ballLaLiga
Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr was mocked by Barcelona fans when substituted late into Sunday's 4-3 El Clasico defeat.

On 88 minutes, with Real chasing a late equaliser, Vini Jr asked to be changed, complaining about an ankle injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti took off the attacker to hand Victor Munoz a debut.

As Vini Jr was making his way to the bench, he was mocked by home fans with chants of 'Beach d'Or, beach d'Or' in reference to his anger over being overlooked for this season's Ballon d'Or trophy.

One Cule even shook a mini beach ball at Vini Jr, who was seen reacting - and joking - with the taunting fan.

 

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorReal MadridBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona ace Raphinha proud of double in victory over Real Madrid
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: I thought Real Madrid clash would be calmer!
Ancelotti on Real Madrid El Clasico defeat: We attacked well, but our defending...