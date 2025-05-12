WATCH: 'Beach d'Or' Barcelona fans mock Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr with beach ball

Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr was mocked by Barcelona fans when substituted late into Sunday's 4-3 El Clasico defeat.

On 88 minutes, with Real chasing a late equaliser, Vini Jr asked to be changed, complaining about an ankle injury.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti took off the attacker to hand Victor Munoz a debut.

As Vini Jr was making his way to the bench, he was mocked by home fans with chants of 'Beach d'Or, beach d'Or' in reference to his anger over being overlooked for this season's Ballon d'Or trophy.

One Cule even shook a mini beach ball at Vini Jr, who was seen reacting - and joking - with the taunting fan.