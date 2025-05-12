Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Benito: Vinicius Jr a disgrace; take him off!

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Benito branded Vincius Jr a "disgrace" after Sunday's 4-3 El Clasico defeat at Barcelona.

The Brazilian struggled over the match and ended up being substituted in the 88th minute after a few awkward minutes in which he seemed to ask to be changed, although he remained on the pitch.

His attitude and mistakes drew criticism, including from Benito, who was acting as a commentator on Cadena SER.

Just before Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick goal, Benito blasted: "But anyway... what Vinicius did is unspeakable, it's a disgrace, it's a disgrace.

"Take him off, take him off, take him off."

Mentality must change

Benito then warned the next coach to succeed Carlo Ancelotti.

He also said: "The coach who comes in has a lot of work to do, changing the mentality of some players.

"You can't play football like Vinicius, defending with his eyes, avoiding returns, not marking, not pressing..."